A complainant called the attention of the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office to a case of vandalism Tuesday at Oak Ridge Beach Road.
The deputy investigating the call was told someone had taken all of the books out of the little free library and had written graffiti inside the box. The library is located in the ditch on Oak Ridge Beach Road.
The complainant said she realized the books are free but felt it necessary to make law enforcement aware of what had transpired.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.