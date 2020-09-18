A complainant called the attention of the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office to a case of vandalism Tuesday at Oak Ridge Beach Road. 

The deputy investigating the call was told someone had taken all of the books out of the little free library and had written graffiti inside the box. The library is located in the ditch on Oak Ridge Beach Road. 

The complainant said she realized the books are free but felt it necessary to make law enforcement aware of what had transpired.

