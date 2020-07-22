A complaint of vandalism was made by a resident of Dogwood Lane Monday after a boy allegedly tore down and disposed of the caller’s Trump flag. The complainant told a deputy that she knows the suspect and his family and had decided she wants to try to find a resolution with them first. She said she would call back if the attempt was unsuccessful and law enforcement assistance was required.
Complaint made after flag torn down
Brian Hansel
Reporter
