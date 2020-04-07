The Fergus Falls Police Department was notified Sunday by a complainant that when he went to a Fergus residence to pick up two friends some other people in the home threatened his life.
The complainant said a male came out of the resident and punched him in the head.
When an officer arrived the complainant told him a renter had told him to leave the premises. He returned later to pick up two adult friends who did not wish to go with him. It was at that point he was confronted by the male who punched him. The complainant refused medical attention.
