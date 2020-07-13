The Fergus Falls Police Department received a complaint Wednesday, July 8 about a package they had received in the mail.
The anonymous mail contained animal feces.
The complainant has made several complaints to animal control regarding her neighbors on West Everett Street who let their dogs run at large.
The complainant was advised to inform animal control of the most recent event and request they provide further enforcement efforts.
The police department indicated they would provide extra patrol and check on the dogs.
