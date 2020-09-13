A caller questioned the authenticity of two salesmen and contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday after learning the two Black males had visited a neighbor’s home the previous afternoon. 

According to the complaint, the men claimed they were selling cleaning supplies door to door. One of them was wearing a backpack. They were driving a white SUV without plates bearing Colorado dealer tags. 

A deputy advised the complainant of similar complaints and requested she call the sheriff’s office if they returned to the area.

