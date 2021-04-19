Two anonymous complaints were received approximately 20 minutes apart from Fergus Falls Police around 7 p.m. Wednesday regarding vehicles driving on park maintenance roads in Ferber Park on County Highway 111. 

The callers were concerned that the vehicles were intentionally going to a secluded area to do nefarious things and not be able to be seen from the road. Extra patrol was requested by the anonymous callers, as no one is supposed to use the trail except for maintenance vehicles.

