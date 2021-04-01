A concerned citizen reported a male walking on a bike path Wednesday near 305th Avenue and County Highway 82.
The man was carrying a backpack and a bag.
An Otter Tail County deputy checked on the man and found it to be someone previously contacted by law enforcement.
The man told the deputy he did not require assistance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.