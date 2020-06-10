A caller contacted the Fergus Falls Police Department Tuesday about a male walking around in military fatigues carrying a Confederate flag.
Nothing criminal was reported.
The police felt they had a good idea of who the male party was. A voicemail was left for the complainant.
