The Fergus Falls Police Department received a call Friday stating that a complainant’s tackle box had been stolen out of their car recently.
According to the report, the caller suspected someone that they know of taking the item. After talking with the officer, it was discovered that the tackle box was taken by mistake with other items that were to be pawned. The officer stated that the incident was a civil issue. Both parties said they would make plans to retrieve items from the pawn shop.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.