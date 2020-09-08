The Fergus Falls Police Department received a call Friday stating that a complainant’s tackle box had been stolen out of their car recently.

According to the report, the caller suspected someone that they know of taking the item. After talking with the officer, it was discovered that the tackle box was taken by mistake with other items that were to be pawned. The officer stated that the incident was a civil issue. Both parties said they would make plans to retrieve items from the pawn shop.

