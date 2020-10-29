The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a report of damage to the Richville Post Office Wednesday from the Perham/Richville postmaster.
According to the report a significant amount of damage had been done when a contract driver’s vehicle had struck the building the previous evening. The identity of the driver is known.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.