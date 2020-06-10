Another theft of a catalytic converter was reported Monday to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy answering the call to a business on U.S. Highway 59 south of Pelican Rapids found that between May 29 and June 8 a DPF filter was cut out of a diesel work truck parked inside a fenced area of the equipment yard. 

The estimate of damage with labor was placed at $8,000.

Sign up for our email newsletters



Load comments