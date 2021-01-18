Gibbs Auto Sales on East Centennial Drive in New York Mills reported to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Thursday that catalytic converters had been cut off several vehicles.
The responding deputy was informed that four vehicles were missing their catalytic converters. The deputy determined the converters had been stolen between 11:56 p.m. Tuesday and 1:15 a.m. Wednesday.
