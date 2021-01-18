Seventh District Court Judge Sharon Grewell Benson capped a 32-month look into a charge of first-degree arson Friday by sentencing Fergus Falls’ Irfan Beganovic to 365 days in jail and 20 years of probation. Execution of a 58-month prison term was stayed by the court.
According to court records, Beganovic was charged with first-degree arson in connection with a fire at 634 Stanton Ave. on June 1, 2018.
The maximum sentence for the crime is 20 years in prison, a $20,000 fine, or both.
Assistant Otter Tail County prosecutor Matt Spielman got a conviction of the first-degree arson charge in a Nov. 13, 2020 jury trial. The original sentencing date was set for Jan. 8 but sentencing was delayed until Friday in order to have an interpreter present.
Defense attorney Ruth Ann Lee filed a motion with the court prior to Friday’s sentencing asking for a durational and dispositional departure from the guideline sentence. Benson denied the defendant’s motion for a durational departure. She granted the defendant’s motion for a dispositional departure.
Court records show that on June 1, 2018, Fergus Falls fire and police department units were dispatched to Stanton Avenue for a house fire. As officers and the fire department secured the scene and extinguished the fire, a call was placed to the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office. Later the same day a Fergus Falls detective met with a deputy fire marshal who believed the fire had been intentionally started. Three ignition points and a possible fourth point, a mattress in Beganovic’s room, were identified. The deputy fire marshal was unsure at the fourth ignition point, if the fire caused material from the wall or ceiling to drop onto the mattress.
It was determined that three separate fires occurred at different times within the residence between the time the defendant and his family reportedly retired for the evening and the time they were awakened by the fire. Following an evaluation, all reasonable accidental ignition sources were ruled out. The residence was locked and no evidence of forced entry was observed to suggest anyone other than the defendant and his family were inside when the fires occurred.
On June 8, 2018, the Fergus Falls detective and the deputy fire marshal conducted interviews with Beganovic, his wife and his daughter. Beganovic reported having problems with the furnace and also claimed to have had trouble with the wiring in the outlet by the washing machine. A forensic electrical engineer confirmed the outlet had not been the source of any issues.
At the end of his interview the defendant stated he did not know how the fire would have started and agreed that it appeared to have been intentionally set. He denied starting the fire.
Beganovic entered a plea of not guilty to the arson charge on Feb. 10, 2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.