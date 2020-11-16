A grain dump box overturned Thursday on 527th Avenue south of Henning after the brakes on a truck malfunctioned on an icy road. When the truck hit dry pavement the box partially detached and spilled its load of corn onto the roadway.

Beyer Towing of Fergus Falls tipped the truck back up and towed it from the scene. The corn was removed from the roadway by the farmer.

Load comments