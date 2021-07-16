A person who had been the recipient of a counterfeit bill contacted Fergus Falls police on Tuesday. An officer that spoke with the person discovered that they had obtained the questionable $100 bill near the Red Lake Reservation at an Indigenious celebration. Police say the counterfeit bill was collected from the person and would be forwarded to the U.S. Secret Service, and that the case would also be forwarded to tribal police.
Counterfeit bill obtained
James Allen
