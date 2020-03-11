The manager of the Super 8 Motel on the 2400 block of College Way reported receiving a counterfeit $100 bill to the Fergus Falls Police Department Tuesday.
The counterfeit bill was passed sometime between March 4-9.
Wells Fargo Bank kept the counterfeit bill.
