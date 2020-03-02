The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office was called on Sunday when a Casey’s employee in New York Mills received a counterfeit $100 bill.
A deputy found the counterfeit bill had previously been a $1 bill but it had been acid washed. Part of the old number had bled through. The washed bill did not have the ghost markings or security strip, and had poor quality. Since it had previously been a $1 bill it passed the ink test.
The complainant also checked with the bank to confirm the fake bill and told the deputy that based on the suspect’s behavior he probably knew it was counterfeit. The store employee failed to get any ID.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.