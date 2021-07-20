A fast food restaurant on the 2000 block of College Way reported to Fergus Falls police on Sunday that they had taken a counterfeit $100 bill from a customer through their drive-thru window. An employee at the business stated to police that large bills have to be checked by management before a transaction can be processed. The owner of the counterfeit bill left before the restaurant could determine the bill was fake. The person trying to pass the bill had a beard and was the passenger in a gray car. Police state that there was no theft and the customer got no food. 

