A resident of County Highway 35 reported a burglary Saturday.
The owner said a door had been pried open, a bottle of whiskey was missing and two fishing rods had been broken. The liquor was valued at $10 and the poles at $50.
A deputy found that entry had been gained through a back door that was only secured with a bungee cord.
A set of snowmobile tracks was found.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.