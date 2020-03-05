The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report that a man had attacked a woman and had taken her phone.
After the complainant hung up, a call was placed to her by law enforcement staff. She said there was no emergency and did not want any help. She did not provide any information.
Two deputies went to the home of the caller and she emerged from the home to speak with them. The woman said she did not need any assistance, that she was waiting for a ride and although the man in question still had her phone he would give it back.
The deputies saw no obvious signs of injury.
She was offered a ride to another location but declined and insisted everything was fine.
