Phone trouble continued to dog the Otter Tail Power Company Tuesday after Otter Tail County Dispatch received call from the Pisgah Dam in Fergus Falls.

Dispatch reported no voice contact and static on the line. On call back, the line picked up but was again static. 

Dispatch notified Otter Tail Power’s dam control room. Dispatch was assured there was no one at the site but the phone problem would be looked into.

