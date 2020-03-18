The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office was contacted at 9:48 a.m. Tuesday by a man who had bought a vehicle in Florida and was receiving unpaid toll charges from that state. He had contacted the Dade County Sheriff’s Office in Miami, Florida, and they had advised him to file a report with his local sheriff’s office. The caller was provided contact numbers for law enforcement and the Florida Department of Motor Vehicles.
All of The Daily Journal's coverage of the novel coronavirus outbreak
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.