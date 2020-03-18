The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office was contacted at 9:48 a.m. Tuesday by a man who had bought a vehicle in Florida and was receiving unpaid toll charges from that state. He had contacted the Dade County Sheriff’s Office in Miami, Florida, and they had advised him to file a report with his local sheriff’s office. The caller was provided contact numbers for law enforcement and the Florida Department of Motor Vehicles.

