A resident of 505th Avenue alerted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Thursday after spotting a drone flying over her property. 

The female caller said she had seen the drone flying over her property twice over a two-week period. She did not know who was flying the drone and was wondering what could be done about it. 

A deputy informed the caller that the matter would be looked into.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

