An Otter Tail County resident asked for help from the sheriff’s office because he had lost contact with his homeless son.
The caller had phoned the police department in Nashville, Tennessee, to have his son entered as missing but was told they could not enter missing people over the phone. He had been advised to call local law enforcement and get a report from them.
An Otter Tail County deputy found that the missing person had not been in Minnesota for more than five years. A missing person report was filled out, entered in the National Crime Information Center database and forwarded to the Nashville police.
