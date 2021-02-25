A caller from 155th Street reported a missing Colt Wednesday morning.
The Otter Tail County deputy answering the call was told the .22 target pistol had a 6-inch barrel and had been misplaced by the owner in October 2019. The complainant did not suspect theft or burglary. The pistol was entered as lost.
