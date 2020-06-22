The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a call at 7:51 a.m. Friday from a man calling on his father’s behalf.

The complainant’s father had sent $9,800 in cash to an address in Florida after being told it was up to him to bail his grandson out of jail after a car crash. 

A grandson was able to freeze the package in time with the help of FedEx and Florida authorities. The deputy handling the call was told Broward County Sheriff’s Office had the package in their possession.

The complainant was concerned that the Broward County Sheriff’s Office might also be fictitious. The deputy checked to be sure and left a voicemail with the Broward County Investigative Division.

Broward County is part of the Miami metropolitan area which is home to approximately 6.2 million residents.

Sign up for our email newsletters

Load comments