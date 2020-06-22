The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a call at 7:51 a.m. Friday from a man calling on his father’s behalf.
The complainant’s father had sent $9,800 in cash to an address in Florida after being told it was up to him to bail his grandson out of jail after a car crash.
A grandson was able to freeze the package in time with the help of FedEx and Florida authorities. The deputy handling the call was told Broward County Sheriff’s Office had the package in their possession.
The complainant was concerned that the Broward County Sheriff’s Office might also be fictitious. The deputy checked to be sure and left a voicemail with the Broward County Investigative Division.
Broward County is part of the Miami metropolitan area which is home to approximately 6.2 million residents.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.