An overdue rental from Enterprise was left on Sleepy Hollow Lane on Stalker Lake Friday by a couple who asked to use the phone and then walked into the woods, leaving the blue four-door vehicle with Texas plates standing in the complainant’s driveway.
An Otter Tail County deputy reported the vehicle was towed to Beyers in Fergus Falls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.