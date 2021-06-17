A resident on the 200 block of West Lincoln Avenue contacted Fergus Falls police on Friday, June 11 at approximately 8:34 p.m. reporting that an unknown male and female were trying to steal the air conditioning unit from their window.
When police arrived they saw that the air conditioner was still secure and nobody was observed leaving the scene. Police said that extra patrol would be conducted around the property.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.