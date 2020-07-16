The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office was contacted Wednesday by a party looking for advice on how to deal with a neighbor who was allegedly making threats.
The deputy found the neighbor was upset with the complainant and her husband for wanting to build on some land they had recently purchased and about a land survey that had not gone in his favor.
The deputy was informed by the complainant that her husband had a recording of one of the phone calls in which the irate neighbor had made statements but no direct threats.
General advice was provided. The deputy offered to contact the neighbor. They were advised to call back if they received direct threats.
