At 3:01 a.m. Thursday the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a trucker on State Highway 29 reporting his semi had hit a cow near the County Highway 52 (Ottertail) cutoff.

The animal was killed and the deputy at the site found moderate damage to the semi’s grill. The semi was operable.

An attempt to find the owner of the gray yearling was made by checking with several residents in the area but no ownership was established.

