After receiving a call about a black cow near Birchwood Golf Course north of Pelican Rapids, a police officer spotted the animal himself.
The officer spoke with the homeowner who had made the report and was told who owned the cow.
The cow had escaped while the owner had been moving cattle. Attempts to catch the spooked bovine had been unsuccessful.
The caller, who was worried about the safety of the animal, said he would get help from some friends capturing it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.