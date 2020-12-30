After receiving a call about a black cow near Birchwood Golf Course north of Pelican Rapids, a police officer spotted the animal himself.

The officer spoke with the homeowner who had made the report and was told who owned the cow.

The cow had escaped while the owner had been moving cattle. Attempts to catch the spooked bovine had been unsuccessful.

The caller, who was worried about the safety of the animal, said he would get help from some friends capturing it.

