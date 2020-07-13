A Cozy Cove Road resident reported being scammed out of $1,517.85 Wednesday, July 8.

The Otter Tail County deputy who answered the call was told the victim had been instructed to purchase three Moneypak cards from Dollar General stores in the area. The caller had posed as a representative of Lake Region Electric Cooperative and said they were going to shut off her power.

