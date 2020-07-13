A Cozy Cove Road resident reported being scammed out of $1,517.85 Wednesday, July 8.
The Otter Tail County deputy who answered the call was told the victim had been instructed to purchase three Moneypak cards from Dollar General stores in the area. The caller had posed as a representative of Lake Region Electric Cooperative and said they were going to shut off her power.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.