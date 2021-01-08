The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a call Thursday from the Canadian Pacific Railroad about one of their trains that had run out of fuel 4 miles southeast of Richville. It would be blocking a crossing in the vicinity of Long Lake Road and Long Lake Lane.
Two hours later the sheriff’s office was informed the train was underway again.
