The Minnesota State Patrol with assistance from the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at approximately 7:15 p.m. on Highway 10 at Otter Tail County Road 60, in Gorman Township. A Dodge Durango was struck by a Toyota Celica that was travelling eastbound when the Dodge crossed Highway 10 at Otter Tail County Road 60. 

The State Patrol says road conditions were dry at the time of the crash. All three individuals involved in the crash sustained nonlife-threatening injuries and were transport by Perham EMS to Perham Memorial Hospital.

