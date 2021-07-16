The Minnesota State Patrol with assistance from the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at approximately 7:15 p.m. on Highway 10 at Otter Tail County Road 60, in Gorman Township. A Dodge Durango was struck by a Toyota Celica that was travelling eastbound when the Dodge crossed Highway 10 at Otter Tail County Road 60.
The State Patrol says road conditions were dry at the time of the crash. All three individuals involved in the crash sustained nonlife-threatening injuries and were transport by Perham EMS to Perham Memorial Hospital.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.