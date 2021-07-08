The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a one-vehicle crash on the 41000 block of County Highway 35 near Dent on July 2 at approximately 7:50 p.m.
The sheriff’s office has not released much information about the details of the crash, but do say the driver sustained life threatening injuries and had to be life-flighted, while a passenger in the vehicle was treated and released from Perham Health. In addition to the sheriff’s office, Dent Fire and Rescue, and Perham Ambulance service responded to the scene of the crash. Alcohol was believed to be a factor in the crash.
