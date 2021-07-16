A single-vehicle crash was reported on Thursday near the northwest shore of Otter Tail Lake. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office said the driver allegedly drifted asleep while going through a curve and ran off the road, then jumped the approach to County Highway 145 and went airborne, rolling when they landed. Moderate injuries were sustained. The driver was transported by EMS to Lake Region Healthcare. The sheriff’s office also noted that there were no signs of impairment. The vehicle was totalled and had to be towed from the scene.
Crash sends driver to hospital
James Allen
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.