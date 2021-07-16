A single-vehicle crash was reported on Thursday near the northwest  shore of Otter Tail Lake. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office said the driver allegedly drifted asleep while going through a curve and ran off the road,  then jumped the approach to County Highway 145 and went airborne, rolling when they landed. Moderate injuries were sustained. The driver was transported by EMS to Lake Region Healthcare. The sheriff’s office also noted that there were no signs of impairment. The vehicle was totalled and had to be towed from the scene.

