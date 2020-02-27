A call came in to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office from an individual reporting that their credit card was being used in St. Paul.

The complainant stated that a person filled out a credit card authorization form for Hyatt Place and purchased $249 worth of merchandise in Indiana. The sheriff’s office advised the caller to cancel the card and report it to their bank.

