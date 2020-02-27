A call came in to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office from an individual reporting that their credit card was being used in St. Paul.
The complainant stated that a person filled out a credit card authorization form for Hyatt Place and purchased $249 worth of merchandise in Indiana. The sheriff’s office advised the caller to cancel the card and report it to their bank.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.