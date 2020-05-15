The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a complaint on County Highway 24 Thursday to report fraudulent charges and spouse’s Social Security number being compromised.

According to law enforcement, the caller stated that there were fraudulent charges on a credit card of $53 with T-Mobile, but could escalate to nearly $4,000.

The charges are currently under review by the fraud department and the complainant is hopeful they will not be liable.

