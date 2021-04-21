A person contacted Fergus Falls police on Monday about a credit card scam. The complainant reported they received a credit card alert from their financial institution about a purchase at Walmart they did not make. Shortly afterward, they received an email saying their order would be ready for pickup between 4-5 p.m. on Monday at the Wadena Walmart. The person said the purchase was cancelled by their credit card company so they were not out any money.

