A resident of Bypass Drive reported to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Friday that several thousand dollars worth of charges have been made online with a stolen credit card.
According to the caller, a purse believed to have been lost on Crystal Hills Drive containing the card in question had made several online purchases recently. The sheriff’s office gave advice and will follow up on the complaint.
