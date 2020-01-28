When a woman heard a male voice hollering for help Monday afternoon she yelled back and when she did not hear him again she called the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office.
Seven deputies and one conservation officer answered the call. The complainant told a deputy she suspected the calls for help had come from Deer Lake or East Lost Lake.
Assisted by the Battle Lake Fire Department, the DNR and the Minnesota State Patrol, the area was checked by means of flying drones, snowmobiles, tracked ATVs and foot patrol. No one was located, no vehicle, machine or foot tracks related to a distress call were revealed by the search.
Deputies checked with other residents of the area but none reported hearing or seeing anything unusual.
