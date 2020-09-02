A man sought permission from the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Saturday requesting permission to shoot a buck deer that had been struck by traffic and was unable to walk. 

While this was transpiring, the deer swam into a pond. The man decided not to shoot it. On Monday, the man found the deer dead on the road. He once again called the sheriff’s office seeking permission to collect the antlers. A deputy agreed to drop off a permit for him.

