A man sought permission from the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Saturday requesting permission to shoot a buck deer that had been struck by traffic and was unable to walk.
While this was transpiring, the deer swam into a pond. The man decided not to shoot it. On Monday, the man found the deer dead on the road. He once again called the sheriff’s office seeking permission to collect the antlers. A deputy agreed to drop off a permit for him.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.