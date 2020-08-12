The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint Monday night of damage done by a crop sprayer to CRP acres.
The deputy answering the call found the damage was done when the wind blew some spray onto the CRP. The complainant insisted the damage was intentional.
The deputy advised the complainant of lawsuit options.
The complainant’s son was sprayed while following the sprayer.
