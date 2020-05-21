Curiosity mixed with annoyance prompted a nuisance complaint Wednesday by an Otter Tail County resident.
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint from a county resident who alleged a neighbor had been shooting until 9:15 p.m. the previous evening.
The complainant wanted law enforcement to find out what kind of guns were being fired and what they were shooting at so late in the evening.
The complainant was advised that the shooting did not seem unreasonable and it was not illegal for the neighbor to shoot on his own property.
