A business on West Lincoln Avenue contacted the Fergus Falls Police Department Wednesday about a customer’s concern.

While using a gas pump someone got blood on their hands and was worried about contamination. The police were given the license plate number of a vehicle that could have been involved with the incident. A Fergus Falls police officer spoke with the female who said she had cut her hand and then bandaged it. After pumping gas she realized she had left some blood on the pump and had tried to clean it up.

