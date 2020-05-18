An AT&T employee called the Fergus Falls Police Department Friday after a customer expressed dissatisfaction with their service by banging on their window.

The irate customer, who was allegedly yelling and swearing during the tirade, was upset over that AT&T was not providing her with a refund and was instead asking for an ID to access the account. 

The police advised the College Way business to mail a trespass letter.

The customer was advised that if she returned to the premises she could be cited for trespass. She agreed not to return.

