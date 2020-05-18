An AT&T employee called the Fergus Falls Police Department Friday after a customer expressed dissatisfaction with their service by banging on their window.
The irate customer, who was allegedly yelling and swearing during the tirade, was upset over that AT&T was not providing her with a refund and was instead asking for an ID to access the account.
The police advised the College Way business to mail a trespass letter.
The customer was advised that if she returned to the premises she could be cited for trespass. She agreed not to return.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.