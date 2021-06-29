The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office responded to a grass fire located about 3 1/2 miles west of Urbank in Leaf Mountain Township on Tuesday, June 22 at approximately 4:53 p.m. 

The property owner reported to the sheriff’s office that burning tires were approaching a building at the farmsite on the 12,000 block of County Highway 71. The sheriff’s office stated that grass and tires were the only items that burned, and no structural damage was reported. They say the fire was caused by a cutting torch. Along with the sheriff’s office, Parkers Prairie Fire Department responded to the small fire.

