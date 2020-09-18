An Otter Tail County deputy was among those who responded to a motorcycle crash Tuesday on County Highway 8.
The caller reported it was possible the motorcycle rider had a broken leg.
The deputy found the person had turned eastbound onto County Highway 8 and took the turn too wide as he was waving to the mail carrier. The tire hit the shoulder and the bike tipped on top of him. The deputy noted no signs of impairment.
