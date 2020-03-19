A nuisance complaint was called into the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday by a resident living two miles northeast of Perham.

The complainant alleged their neighbor had been shooting daily for several weeks and was looking for advice.

A deputy spoke with a  neighbor who said he had recently purchased a new rifle and was sighting it in.

A spokesman for the sheriff’s office said a nuisance complaint about shooting would depend on the time of day and the duration of the shooting activity.

Sign up for our email newsletters



Load comments