A nuisance complaint was called into the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday by a resident living two miles northeast of Perham.
The complainant alleged their neighbor had been shooting daily for several weeks and was looking for advice.
A deputy spoke with a neighbor who said he had recently purchased a new rifle and was sighting it in.
A spokesman for the sheriff’s office said a nuisance complaint about shooting would depend on the time of day and the duration of the shooting activity.
